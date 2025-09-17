Review: The Shed Restaurant Serves Elevated Comfort Food in a Bright and Airy Atmosphere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nothing helps cure the hangover from last night’s late-night shenanigans quite like a hearty brunch. That’s where The Shed Restaurant at Mohegan Sun comes in. If you're staying at the resort and enjoyed too much gaming and entertainment the night before, this restaurant serves up the food that does just the trick to get you back up and running again. But the good news is, you don't have to have endured a light night to enjoy The Shed the next day. This bright and airy space is the ideal destination for friends, family, or even a date, with its welcoming vibe that is just as friendly as its staff.

Located on the lower level of the casino, The Shed features a rustic environment with light woods, brick accents, and comfy, sink-in-your-seat booths. There is also a charming bar area to grab a drink and a mini golf course to hit a ball or two before or after your meal.

The restaurant prides itself on its “modern scratch-made American comfort food” for lunch and dinner, but it’s the all-day brunch that is the real winner. While here for brunch, we started the meal off with the warm and super flaky buttermilk biscuits that we slathered with butter and house-made berry jam (although these were so good they could very well be eaten plain).

As for an entree, it was hard to choose with such an expansive menu, but with the guidance of our server, we went for the Eggs in the Garden, which was the right choice. The dish was made with two poached eggs, topped with hollandaise and basil hummus, which tasted like a delicious pesto. It was served with a grilled tomato and arugula salad for a lighter yet still substantial meal.

But we couldn’t leave without a little something sweet here either, and after seeing another table devour the stack of buttermilk pancakes, we knew we had to have them. These pancakes were light and fluffy with a rich flavor that was only enhanced by the butter and maple syrup we added to them.

If you're looking to amplify the dining experience with a cocktail, you’re in luck. The Shed has plenty to choose from, especially those that are perfect for brunch, including the classics like a Bloody Mary or Mimosa, along with the restaurant's signature sips of the mezcal-infused Smoke & Herb made with sage and pineapple, and The Watermelon crafted with tequila, watermelon, and fresh lime.

While we love the brunch here, The Shed is also open for lunch and dinner, making it a perfect spot to dine before a show at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Whichever time you decide to go, you won’t be disappointed. The food, ambiance, and helpful staff all create a homey experience you’ll want to return to again.

The Shed Restaurant is located at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT 06382. For more information, please visit https://www.intheshed.com/mohegansun.

(Photos courtesy of The Shed Restaurant and Carissa Chesanek)

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Food + Wine News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...