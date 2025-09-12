Review: The Farm Italy Serves Authentic Italian Cuisine Inside A Charming Countryside-Inspired Space

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mohegan Sun has no shortage of fine dining restaurants for a delicious night out between gaming, shows, and all of its vast entertainment. The Farm Italy Restaurant & Bar is one of its latest venues, sitting on the lower level where the former Ballo Italian used to reside.

If you’ve visited the space when it was Ballo Italian, you’ll be happy to notice the grand architecture was kept as is. Still, the decor has slightly shifted to a more “Italian Countryside Estate setting,” as the website explains. Here, you’ll see dark woods and brick accents complemented by sparkling chandeliers and rustic trees to offer a mix of elegance with nature.

While the front of the restaurant offers an intimate dining space near the action of the casino for some people watching, the back end provides its only cozy charm with an expansive bar illuminated with golden-lit archways, creating the perfect destination for a proper nightcap — might we suggest, a Nero Old Manhattan made with Angel’s Envy, angostura bitters, amaro di rucola, and amerena cherry.

Mocktails, beer, and wine are also offered on the menu; however, guests can bring their own bottle if they prefer, for a $40 corkage fee.

As for food, there is a lot to choose from here, but this vast size does not mean mediocre. Authentic Italian cuisine is prepared with intention, creating the perfect balance of rich and fresh flavors that appeals to everyone without sacrificing quality.

We started with the house bread, which was super soft and pulled apart easily, served with herb butter. Alongside it, we had the baked meatballs with mozzarella and fresh basil, which were tender and saucy, and were the perfect start to a meal.

For the main course, we opted for the juicy filet mignon, served with spinach and garlic oil that was cooked to perfection. However, we couldn’t dine here without trying a pasta dish, and the spaghetti with large chunks of Maine lobster in a spicy fra diavolo sauce did not disappoint.

To finish off the meal right, we opted for a slice of chocolate cake topped with pistachio pieces and ice cream, which was both rich and nutty, with a creamy texture that had just the right amount of crunch.

Whether you’re looking for a decadent meal with the family or a place to linger over a solid cocktail before or after a show, The Farm Italy Restaurant & Bar is your dedicated spot for it all.

The Farm Italy Restaurant & Bar is located at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd. Uncasville, CT 06382. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.thefarmitaly.com/.

(Photos courtesy of Kayla Frauenheim at Coyne PR and Carissa Chesanek)

