Review: The Stanton House Shines in Mystic, Connecticut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Whaler’s Inn in Mystic, Connecticut, has been a staple in the community for years, offering a charming and luxurious stay to visitors. Its main inn was built back in 1910 and holds its restaurant, The Shipwright’s Daughter, which is the first in Connecticut to win a James Beard award since 2006. The inn also features various other houses within its premises, offering a range of accommodation options, including its latest addition: The Stanton House.

This four-story building offers class all the way with elegant guest rooms, suites, and a spacious penthouse all decked out in soothing blue and nude tones and nautical accents. The 2nd and 3rd floors feature two-bedroom suites with king or queen-sized bedrooms, a living area equipped with a kitchenette, a seating area featuring a gas fireplace, a bathroom with an air jet tub, and a lobby area on each floor offering complimentary snacks, coffee, tea, and soft drinks.

On the top floor, you’ll find the Riverview Penthouse with a sprawling living area, indoor-outdoor fireplace, and private wraparound balcony. No matter which room you stay in, you can rest assured you’ll take in some incredible views of the sunset over the Mystic River, along with the iconic Bascule Bridge and downtown Mystic with all its shops and restaurants.

Additionally, if you’re planning a gathering, whether corporate or personal, the ground-floor event space offers an intimate room for any special occasion.

The new space also features a brand-new restaurant, Mystic Fish Camp, located across the street at 4 East Main Street, and the latest offering from The Shipwright’s Daughter’s own James Beard Award-winning Chef David Standridge. It describes itself as “New England's coastal charm meets the nostalgia of summer camp,” with its playful 1970s fish shack space offering a family-friendly fast-casual vibe and sustainable, locally caught fish.

We had the opportunity to review the menu early on and were not disappointed. The battered fried pickle, salt, and vinegar onion rings were crispy perfection and paired perfectly with the 999 Island Sauce, while the mermaid fries are a must, made with a sugar kelp salsa verde powder and a choice of sauces.

The fish and chips made with local fish of the day that is fried in a tonic batter and served with bay leaf tartar is worth each crunchy bite, but what we couldn’t get enough of was the Hot Poor Man’s Lobster Roll made with poached monkfish that is warmed in green crab butter and served on a soft brioche bun. The fish is sweet and tender, much like lobster, and while it may not taste exactly the same, dare we say, it might be even better?

Frozen iced teas and lemonades pair well with the fried selections, but bottled soft drinks are also available for purchase. A must-try dessert is the S’mores ice cream sammie, featuring toasted marshmallow ice cream stuffed between a graham cracker cake.

The Stanton House is located at 20 East Main Street, Mystic, Connecticut, 06355. For information on hours and booking, call 860-813-3121 or visit https://whalersinnmystic.com/the-stanton-house-2/.

(Photos courtesy of Carissa Chesanek)

Reader Reviews

Need more Food + Wine Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...