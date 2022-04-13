Smash Hit: R&B Experience at Foxwood's Premier Theater

On April 9th, The Rosendale Group presented the R&B Experience at Foxwood's Premier Theater featuring some of the most celebrated artists of the genre who have multi-million-selling albums and music careers that span well over two decades.

The evening kicked off with Adina Howard singing "T-Shirt & Panties" which was later followed by Case performing his equally provocative "Touch Me, Tease Me" which the audience knew word-for-word. Ginuwine kept things tantalizing with "Pony" and "In Those Jeans," as he brought the females audience members to the stage and tossed red roses in the crowd.

The R&B group 112 later took the stage donning matching bright blue jackets as they performed their hits "Peaches & Cream" and "Dance With Me" and showed off their always impressive choreographed moves.

Jagged Edge was the final group to hit the stage and did not disappoint. They made everyone in the audience sing along to "Let's Get Married," both when they sang it slow and later as they amped it up with the dance remix, and closed out the set with "Where The Party At." The only one missing was Nelly.

These R&B singers confirmed they still have what it takes to get a packed theater to dance for three hours straight, never missing a beat and sounding exactly as they did when they first topped the charts years ago.

