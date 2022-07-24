Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's RENT

It's Show Week for Jonathan Larson's "RENT" at OHIO University Lancaster.

The cast is ready, all we need is you. Join us this Sunday, July 24 during the Lancaster Festival at 2 PM & 7 PM, and August 4-7, 2022. Adult language and themes.. TICKETS: https://commerce.cashnet.com/oul-theatre

Producer, Director, Set Designer - A. Victor Jones Assistant Director/Costumer - Jennifer Myers Vocal Music Director - Lauren Joanoscka Choreographer - Frances Gaskill Lighting Designer - Dale Harris Sound Design - Kathleen Uhl Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Student Assistants - Emily Bartholic & Abby Reeves. The cast includes: MARK - Ian Keller, ROGER DAVIS - James Hewlett, TOM COLLINS - Jesse Cunningham, BENJAMIN COFFIN III/FEATURED DANCER/HOMELESS PERSON - Daniel Bernthold, JOANNE JEFFERSON - Alexandra Alderman, ANGEL DUMONT SCHUNARD - Trenton Patterson, MIMI MARQUEZ - Laura Overby, MAUREEN JOHNSON - Zoe Woods, MRS. JEFFERSON/WOMAN WITH BAGS/"SEASONS OF LOVE"/SOLOIST/HOMELESS PERSON/ENSEMBLE - Hannah Frye, MARK'S MOM/SQEEGEEMAN/HOMELESS PERSON/ENSEMBLE - Terayai Robinson, PAUL/COP/WAITER/PRIEST/HOMELESS PERSON/ENSEMBLE - Aiden Nicholson, GORDON/THE MAN/MR.GREY/HOMELESS PERSON/ENSEMBLE - Katy Dilts, ALEXI DARLING/ROGER'S MOM/FEATURED DANCER/HOMELESS PERSON/ENSEMBLE - Katie Maccabee, ENSEMBLE, FEATURED DANCER/HOMELESS PERSON - Faith Kaylor.

RENT is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer