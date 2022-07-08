Photos: First look at New Albany Youth Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR. is a joyous girl power romp. Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence... and special powers! Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace! Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Book by Dennis Kelly, Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin. Founder/Managing Director: Joe Bishara, Artistic Director: Liz Wheeler, Choreographer: Abbie Keller, Musical Director: Jonathan Collura. Cast: Matilda; Meredith Zeallear, Ruby Stetson, Estelle Woolford (Cover), Agatha Trunchbull; Ava Baker, Mimi Rooney (US), Miss Honey; Regan James, Madeline Page, Mrs. Wormwood; Isidora Diaz, Elyse Janikian (US), Michael Wormwood; Rand Rooney, Chandler Ritchey, Mrs. Phelps; Gianna Gooden, Brie Funk, Escapologist; Sahil Shah, Acrobat; Maria Thiel, Bruce; Wystan Cann, Lavender; Ryaen Lacey, Noell Griffith (US), Eric; Ian Kopf, Tommy; Cali Russell, Amanda; Juliet Erlenbach, Adlee Beane (US), Hortensia; Emma Wintersteller, Avery Andruzis (US), Nigel; Joseph Quigley, Alice; Parker Cohn, Emma Bader (US), Rudolpho / Cook; Valentina Vergamini, Mechanic; Hope Rooney, Sergei; Mimi Rooney, Big Kids / Little Kids / Parents; Annie Trybus, Gabby Lewis, Estelle Woolford, Elyse Janikian, Sahil Shah, Claire Richey, Noelle Griffith, Gianna Gooden, Maggie Sharrock, Adlee Beane, Mimi Rooney, Hope Rooney, Juliet Zaczepinski, Emma Bader, Madeline Page, Leah Levingston, Brie Funk, Sophia Means, Riley Walsh, Maci Kleninger, Lauren Kieninger, Katelyn Kieninger.

New Albany Youth Theatre will present Matilda The Musical, Jr. to be performed 7/8/22 - 7PM, 7/9/22 - 2PM & 7PM, 7/10/212 - 2PM at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts. 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer