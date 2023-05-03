Photos: First look at King Avenue Players' SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY

Spoon River Anthology will run from May 4 - 7, 2023
In this landmark play of non-versed poems the dead in the cemetery of the fictional Illinois town of Spoon River relate episodes from their lives in an easy, conversational manner. The brief, often poignant life-stories accumulate to convey the history of social changes in the Midwest and reflect on numerous national events, including the Philippine-American War.
Conceived, Adapted and Arranged by Charles Aidman, Directed by Dan McCarty.
Performances run May 4 - 7, 2023 at King Avenue United Methodist Church, 299 King Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201. For tickets or more information, visit: https://kingaveplayers.weebly.com/
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
