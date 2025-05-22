Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company’s FUN HOME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

Music by Jeanine Tesori, Book & Lyrics by Lisa Kron, Based on the Graphic Novel by Alison Bechdel, Director - Joe Bishara, Musical Director - Brandon Ring, Choreographer - Jamie Markovich McMahon, Cast: Bruce Bechdel - Tom Cardinal, Helen Bechdel, Liz Wheeler - Roy, et al. - Niko Carter, Joan - Ava Rogers, Alison Bechdel - Rachel Hertenstein, Medium Alison - Ellie Haenick, Small Alison, Vivienne Bishara, John Bechdel - Chandler Richey, Christian Bechdel - Jack Van Winkle.

Performances run May 22 - 31, 2025, Evening Performances are at 7:00pm, Sunday Matinee at 2:00pm, at the Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

