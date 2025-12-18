Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance Youth Theatre’s JINGLE JURY

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Candy Cane Courthouse is now in session, and your audience is the jury! The defendant, young Jim Dandy, has called Christmas spirit ’a lot of nonsense,’ but that won’t fly in this Christmas courtroom! In comes a colorful parade of Christmas personalities, including reindeer-in-training, an angel from atop a Christgdmas tree, wise men, and holiday shoppers, all trying to prove Jim wrong. Jim tries to defend himself, but it’s hard when even Mrs. Cratchit and Tiny Tim make an appearance. It’s up to the Toy Maker to discover why Jim is acting so strangely. The answer involves a teddy bear and some bad kids who aren’t so bad after all. You’ll be surprised at how the verdict is reached. Naturally, Santa Claus makes an appearance and the show ends with everyone singing ’We Wish You a Merry Christmas.’ If you’re looking for something fresh and different, this is the ideal holiday show.

Music & lyrics by Bill Francoeur Book by Jay Moriarty, Director - Jessica Hill.

Performances are Dec 18, 19, 20, at 7:00pm, Dec 21, at 4:00pm at Lancaster Parks and Recreation Community Center (Old General Sherman) 632 W. Fifth Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://riseuparts.ludus.com/index.php?sections=events

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

