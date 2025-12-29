CreativeOhio Reveals New Board Members

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

CreativeOhio has announced its proposed slate of board officers and new board members for 2026, reinforcing the organization's statewide leadership in arts, culture, and creative economy advocacy. As the state's principal arts advocacy organization for nearly 50 years, CreativeOhio's Board of Directors is composed of recognized executive leaders in the field, who collectively represent the full geographic breadth of Ohio.

New Board Members

Maureen “Mo” Ater, serves as the President and CEO of ArtsinStark, the driving force behind Stark County's vibrant arts scene. She leads initiatives that bring public art, grantmaking, and community events to life, while overseeing the operations of the Cultural Center for the Arts and the region's Campaign for the Arts.

Mo earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism English from Ashland University, followed by a graduate degree from the College of Creative Arts and Media at West Virginia University. Mo has held executive leadership roles with United Way, The Repository/GateHouse Ohio Media and Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio. She is a graduate of Leadership Stark County and the Stokes Fellows program at the Cleveland Leadership Center. She currently serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors for the YMCA of Central Stark County and is a Board member with Visit Canton, Special Improvement District and My Community Health Clinic. Mo has been recognized with Canton Jaycees Distinguished Service Award, the 20 Under 40 Award, NSME Outstanding Executive Award and induction into the YWCA Stark County Women's Hall of Fame.

Todd Mesek is chief marketing officer at the Cleveland Museum of Art, where he's responsible for marketing, communications, brand management, and audience research. He leads all media and marketing campaigns for the CMA brand, exhibitions, and programming.

Prior to joining the CMA in 2022, Mesek served as the chief marketing officer for Ideastream Public Media, where he led and was responsible for branding, marketing, membership, and fundraising activity. Mesek spearheaded the development of the Ideastream Public Media brand, which unified the Cleveland-area NPR, PBS, and classical music services under a single brand platform. Mesek previously served as vice president of marketing and communications for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where he was responsible for all marketing and communications for the museum, the annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions, and the announcement of each year's nominees and inductees. Mesek managed partnerships with HBO, SiriusXM, USA Today, and Huffington Post.

Todd brings experience in strategic planning, branding, market research, sales, and communications to the CMA. He has managed campaigns for brands including American Greetings, Applebee's Restaurants, BP, General Electric, Glidden, Kelly Services, Kendall Motor Oil, KeyBank, Renaissance Hotels, and the J.M. Smucker Company. He has served in management roles at marketing agencies including Wyse Advertising and Vantage One Communications. He's active in the arts and culture community, serving on the boards of directors for the Cleveland International Film Festival and Cleveland Arts Prize, as well as the Kent State University School of Media and Journalism's professional advisory board.

Gabriel van Aalst serves as the President & CEO of Dayton Live. With almost two decades of management experience in performing arts venues, including eight years as the President & CEO of the New Jersey Symphony, Gabriel brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in arts administration to the Miami Valley region.

After beginning his career with a leading Australian theatre production company, he served as Chief Executive of Academy of St. Martin in the Fields where he guided the London-based orchestra through a transition period while driving record income generation. While with the New Jersey Symphony, Gabriel completed a $50 million comprehensive fundraising campaign with $61 million; spearheaded the Symphony's 100th anniversary celebrations; commissioned a series of concert films which won three Emmy Awards; and elevated the profile of the Symphony in a highly competitive NYC metro area arts and entertainment market.

Originally from Australia, Gabriel holds a Master of Arts in Cultural and Creative Industries from King's College in London, a Bachelor of Arts in Performance Studies from University of Sydney, and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Law from University of Technology, Sydney.

2026 Slate of Officers

President: Chad Whittington, President and CEO, Columbus Performing Arts Association (CAPA)

Vice President: Colleen Houston, CEO & Artistic Director, ArtWorks

Treasurer: Heather Clow, Executive Director, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts

Secretary: Janet Chen, CEO, ProMusica Chamber Orchestra

“These leaders bring a powerful mix of artistic, business, marketing, and community expertise from across Ohio,” said Sarah Sisser, Executive Director & CEO. “Their leadership will strengthen CreativeOhio's ability to advocate for the creative sector and support arts organizations and artists statewide.”

