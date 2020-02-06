Photo Coverage: First look at Curtain Players' FALSETTOS

Curtain Players presents the popular musical Falsettos. Falsettos is the tale of Marvin, who leaves his wife and young son to live with another man. His ex-wife marries his psychiatrist, and Marvin ends up alone. Two years later, Marvin is reunited with his lover on the eve of his son's bar mitzvah. Winner! 1992 Tony® Award, Best Book of a Musical, William Finn & James Lapine Winner! 1992 Tony® Award, Best Score of a Musical, William Finn. A beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

Directed by Hal Houston. The cast includes: Will Ellis (Marvin), Ben Smallwood (Whizzer), Layne Bair (Trina), Geoffrey Gear (Mendel), Erin Haught (Charlotte), Johanna Whetstone (Cordelia), Evan Stefanik (Jason), Brenton Leuvoy (understudy Marvin/Whizzer), & Laura Dachenbach (understudy Cordelia/Charlotte).

Performances run February 7th through the 23rd, 2020 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





