Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Cleveland State University, Cleveland Play House, & More Take Home Wins!

Best Ensemble
INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019
Community Theatre Of The Decade
Near west Theater
Costume Design of the Decade
Terri Pieritz - INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019
Dancer Of The Decade
JEN JUSTICE - A CHORUS LINE - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2014
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Maria DiDonato - INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019
Director of a Play of the Decade
Lou Petrucci - THE 39 STEPS - Cassidy Theatre - 2020
First Theatre You Want to Go Back To
Cleveland Playhouse
Lighting Design of the Decade
Edmond Wolf - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2017
Performer Of The Decade
Alex Craig - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lorain County Community College - 2019
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
THE BLUEST EYE - Karamu House Theatre - 2012
Set Design Of The Decade
Russ Borski - INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019
Sound Design of the Decade
Aaron Needham - SHADOW OF THE RUN CHAPTER 1: WANDERLUST - Shadow of the Run LLC - 2019
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Cleveland Play House
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Heights Youth Theatre
Top Streaming Production/Performance
THE SECRET LIFE OF GIRLS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater - 2020
Vocalist Of The Decade
Alex Koler - INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019
