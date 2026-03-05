The Cleveland Institute of Music Appoints Chad Hoopes To Violin Faculty

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Cleveland Institute of Music has appointed Chad Hoopes to its violin faculty, further strengthening the depth and vitality of the string department.

Joining the faculty as associate professor of violin, Chad Hoopes, an alum of CIM's celebrated Young Artist Program, will take on a limited number of CIM students beginning in Fall 2026 as he maintains his studio at Southern Methodist University. With an intentionally small studio, students will benefit from focused technical development, individualized artistic guidance, and meaningful performance opportunities.

“I am truly thrilled to join the faculty of the Cleveland Institute of Music, a place that nourished and shaped me during my formative years as a young artist,” said Mr. Hoopes. “Returning to CIM feels like coming home, and I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to carry important traditions forward to the next generation of musicians. It's an honor to be part of the next chapter in the Institute's remarkable history of violin teaching.”

“The appointment of this extraordinary artist-teacher and alumnus reflects both his remarkable ascent on the international stage and his deep commitment to musical integrity.” said CIM Executive Vice President and Provost Scott Harrison. As a soloist performing with leading orchestras worldwide and a member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, he brings firsthand insight into the artistry, discipline, and adaptability required for a 21st-century career. Our students will benefit immensely from studying with a mentor who is living the very career they aspire to build.”

Acclaimed by critics worldwide for his exceptional talent and magnificent tone, American violinist Chad Hoopes has established himself as a versatile performer with many of the world's leading orchestras. Past and upcoming appearances include performances with The Philadelphia Orchestra, Orchestre de Paris, San Francisco Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra, Konzerthausorchester Berlin, HR Sinfonieorchester Frankfurt, Minnesota Orchestra, Pittsburgh Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Houston Symphony, Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, and Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra. He has given recitals at the Ravinia Festival, Dresden Music Festival, Verbier Festival, Tonhalle Zürich, the Louvre, and Lincoln Center's Great Performers series.

﻿As a pedagogue, in addition to his teaching at SMU, he has taught masterclasses throughout America including for students at Juilliard, Curtis, and Yale School of Music. Additionally, he performs and teaches at major festivals including the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, Seattle Chamber Music Society, and Music@Menlo, and is a frequent guest of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, where he holds the Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Chair.

Apply Now

Students may apply to study with Professors Hoopes through an expedited application process here. Students accepted into new Conservatory degree programs with these teachers will receive a minimum guaranteed scholarship award of $30,000 for the 2026-27 school year.