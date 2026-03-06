FAN EXPO Cleveland to Host TWILIGHT Screening with Cast Q&A Session

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The biggest fans of the Twilight Saga may have seen the films many times, but never quite like this. Next Saturday, March 14, FAN EXPO Cleveland will present a special screening of the 2008 original film Twilight, preceded by a Q&A with stars Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Kellan Lutz, and Peter Facinelli as a special experience evening event at the Capitol Theatre (1390 West 65th St.) beginning at 7:45 p.m.

The four, who portrayed "Alice Cullen" (Greene), "Jasper Hale" (Rathbone), "Emmett Cullen" (Lutz), and "Carlisle Cullen" (Facinelli), respectively, in all five films, will discuss the franchise's enduring appeal and legacy, share behind-the-scenes stories, and answer TwiHards' questions. Two ticketing levels are offered: VIP admission, with guaranteed priority seating and a limited-edition poster signed by all four; and General Admission, with guaranteed, first-come, first-served seating.

The event is in conjunction with FAN EXPO Cleveland, Friday through Sunday, March 13-15, during which Greene, Rathbone, Lutz, and Facinelli will greet fans, sign autographs, and pose for photo ops. They will join dozens of celebrities like Hayden Christensen (Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, Episode III - Revenge of the Sith), William Shatner (Star Trek, Boston Legal), James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel), Helen Hunt (Mad About You, Twister), Jonathan Frakes and Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter) and many more at the annual pop culture extravaganza.

"Twilight: A Night with the Cullens," plus FAN EXPO Cleveland Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages are available now.