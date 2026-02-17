Video: PRIMARY TRUST at Cleveland Play House

Now running through March 1, 2026 in the Outcalt Theatre.
Cleveland Play House is now presenting Primary Trust, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Eboni Booth, running February 8 through March 1, 2026 in the Outcalt Theatre.
Directed by Sideeq Heard, the production follows Kenneth as he navigates a new job, unexpected friendships, and the possibility of new beginnings. The play runs 1 hour and 25 minutes with no intermission.
The cast features Debo Balogun as Kenneth, with Christopher M. Bohan (Clay/Sam), Carl Hendrick Louis (Bert), Brianna Miller (Corrina/Ensemble), Meredith Nelson (Ensemble), and Adam Ortega (Le Pousselet Bartender/Ensemble).
Primary Trust won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and has become one of the most produced plays in the country.
Cleveland Play House is offering student matinee ticket options.
