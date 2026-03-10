CIM Expands Roles for Violin Faculty Members Sibbi Bernhardsson and Stephen Tavani

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Cleveland Institute of Music has announced expanded roles for faculty members Sibbi Bernhardsson and Stephen Tavani, further strengthening the depth and vitality of its violin department. Both are currently serving as guest lecturers at CIM for the 2025-26 academic year.

Professor of Violin Sibbi Bernhardsson, who will maintain his studio at undergraduate-only Oberlin Conservatory, will open a graduate student studio at CIM, teaching master’s, diploma and doctoral students. Of his expanded role at CIM, Mr. Bernhardsson said " I am really looking forward to building a small studio of graduate students and to work along with wonderful faculty and friends here at CIM."

Stephen Tavani, a CIM alum and assistant concertmaster of The Cleveland Orchestra, will take on the role of assistant professor of violin and orchestral studies, teaching a studio alongside violin repertoire and coaching sectionals for the CIM Orchestra. Of his role, Mr. Tavani shared “I look forward to sharing my love of music with my students. CIM has a unique setting in the incredibly rich cultural setting of University Circle, and I will encourage my students to fully take advantage of what it has to offer, including the invaluable opportunity to experience the Cleveland Orchestra regularly”.

With intentionally small studio sizes, students benefit from focused technical development, individualized artistic guidance, and meaningful performance opportunities. This expansion ensures that more students can experience the conservatory’s high standard of violin training while preserving the personalized attention that defines the program.

“Our decision to expand the violin faculty reflects both the extraordinary caliber of these artists and our commitment to providing students with intensive, individualized mentorship,” said CIM Executive Vice President and Provost Scott Harrison. “These artist-teachers represent the many directions a top-echelon music career can take: Sibbi as a former member of the Grammy-winning Pacifica Quartet, and Stephen with his leadership role in The Cleveland Orchestra. By adding new studios and thoughtfully increasing capacity, we are creating more opportunities for students to study at the highest level while maintaining the close faculty relationships that accelerate artistic growth.”