Teatrista Lab Hosts Staged Reading of ALLEGEDLY at Julia De Burgos Cultural Arts Center

Teatrista Lab will present a staged reading of Allegedly by Julia Rosa Sosa on March 20 at the Julia de Burgos Cultural Arts Center in Cleveland. The reading features a cast including Alex Corona, Bridgett Martinez, Sylka Edmondson, Monica Cerpa, and Arina Zaciu.

Allegedly is a dark comedy set during the COVID-19 pandemic that follows the unraveling world of Raquel and Rodrigo Costaclara, a celebrity power couple. Raquel hosts the scandalous gossip show ChismeTV, and when the pandemic forces the couple to broadcast from home, their carefully curated public image begins to crack.

Rodrigo, a chronic cheater, begins a secret affair with La Güera, the wife of a powerful narco-politician, placing the entire family in danger. Meanwhile, Raquel struggles to maintain her public persona as her career, marriage, and sanity begin to collapse.

The unexpected return of their daughter Micaela, a writer searching for purpose and identity, only deepens the chaos. As the Costaclara family's secrets go viral, the lines between reality and showbiz blur and the consequences become deadly. Allegedly explores the cost of fame, the power of rumor, and the absurdity of image-making in a world addicted to spectacle.

Bridgett Martinez and Julia Rosa Sosa are bringing to life the Teatrista Lab at the Julia de Burgos Cultural Arts Center, a year-long initiative dedicated to creating, developing, and showcasing theatre while nurturing the vast and vibrant network of BIPOC artists in Cleveland.

Through readings, mixers, workshops, and performance showcases, the Lab creates space for experimentation, connection, and bold storytelling. It serves as a home for artists to meet collaborators, test new work, and build community through shared risk, play, and joy.

This staged reading is presented by Teatrista Lab at the Julia de Burgos Cultural Arts Center as part of Unidos por El Arte.