The Verb Ballets Center For Dance Announces Holiday Open House
The Verb Ballets Dance For Everyone program offers an array of dance and fitness classes for adults and teens throughout the year. As our special holiday gift to all new and existing adult/teen students please join us for our Open House on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 8:30-1:30pm featuring free dance and fitness classes. The Verb Ballets Center for Dance is located at 3558 Lee Road in Shaker Heights behind The Dealership. All classes are drop-in based, but students are encouraged to register online at www.verbballets.org to save their spot!These classes are specifically designed for ages 14 and up. We offer an array of ballet, new to ballet, jazz, barre strength, and yoga for a variety of different ability levels. Classes are ongoing and drop-ins are always welcome! Holiday Open House Schedule of Classes on Saturday, December 7, 2019
Classes designed for ages 14 through adult
8:45-9:45am- Yoga Flow (Jonathan FitzGordon)
10:00-11:00am- Barre Strength (Pavia Lewis)
10:00-11:30am- Intermediate/Advanced Ballet (Christina Lindhout)
11:15-12:15pm- New to Ballet (Richard Dickinson)
12:30-1:30pm- Adult/Teen Jazz (Talia Rockland)