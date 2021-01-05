The Cassidy Theatre Announces 2021 Season Featuring CLUE: STAY AT HOME EDITION, ORDINARY DAYS and More

The Cassidy Theatre has officially announced its digital season for the upcoming year of 2021!

The Cassidy Theatre, founded in 1974, has served to bring The Arts & Entertainment to the Greater Cleveland Area for decades. This past year, as for many theater companies, Cassidy had to close its doors for much of 2020, and their audiences had to go without. With that in mind for 2021, Cassidy Theatre is going from 'Great Theatre, Close to Home' to 'Great Theatre, IN Your Home!' According to Board President Mike Caraffi, Cassidy looks to offer "A season of exciting programming carefully curated to ensure the health and safety needs of our actors and audiences alike. A season re-imagined and re-engineered to bring you the same exciting content you've come to know and love, but in new ways."

Kicking off the New Year, Cassidy released a trailer for their 2021 Season!

Cassidy's 2021 Season includes Clue: Stay at Home Edition (Feb 19 - 21), Ordinary Days (April 9 - 11), The Socially Distant Concertish Version of Spamalot (June 6 - 11), Matt's First (Real) Thanksgiving (August 13 - 15), Addams Family: Quarantined (October 22 - 24), and Little Women (Dec 12 - 19).

To find out more information about Cassidy Theatre's 2021 offerings, head over to their website at https://www.cassidytheatre.com, call the box office (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 9:30 am - 3:30 PM) at (440) 842 - 4600, or follow them on Facebook @CassidyTheatre.