THE PROM, PRETTY WOMAN, and More Announced for Return of Broadway at Playhouse Square

Through a virtual broadcast this evening, Playhouse Square revealed the five shows Cleveland audiences will enjoy live and in person as the KeyBank Broadway Series returns to its historic stages beginning this fall: THE PROM, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS and DISNEY'S FROZEN.



"Our audiences have been so patient and supportive over the last year. I cannot wait to welcome them back," said Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci. "There is nothing like the energy that buzzes through our district when a show is on stage - the smiles, the conversations, the lights. Human beings are meant to gather together and it is invigorating to get ready for that to start happening again!"



Season tickets for the KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square are available by phone at 216-241-6000 or online at playhousesquare.org/broadway. Season ticket plans range from $80-$515 per seat with monthly payment plans available. The virtual broadcast announcing the KeyBank Broadway Series can be viewed in its entirety at playhousesquare.org.



Playhouse Square also announced a new monthly streaming series - "Buzzcast" - set to debut in late April on playhousesquare.org. Episodes will feature celebrity interviews, news and a look at the excitement happening around the Playhouse Square District.



Playhouse Square is collaborating with University Hospitals and the Cleveland Clinic and state and local health officials to plan for the safe return of Broadway audiences and performers. Playhouse Square will enforce a strict masking policy, provide hand sanitizer, follow strict disinfection plans and provide communications prior to arrival and on site to remind guests of health and safety protocols.

Guests are encouraged to choose digital ticket delivery to their mobile devices for an easy, touch-free experience. Further details will be shared in advance of the first show opening in November.



The KeyBank Broadway Series includes:

THE PROM

November 2-21, 2021

Everyone's invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine hails as "smart and big-hearted" while The New York Times declares it "makes you believe in musical comedy again!" THE PROM is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

THE PROM features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

March 8-27, 2022

After an incredible run on Broadway, Audience Choice Award-winner PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is now on tour! One of Hollywood's most romantic and beloved stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway.

Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

April 26 - May 15, 2022

All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is "the most successful American play in Broadway history.

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

July 12-31, 2022

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," Ain't Too Proud tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

DISNEY'S FROZEN

August 11 - September 4, 2022

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America.

FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.