RAIN â€“ A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Returns to Playhouse Square

RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES celebrates the 50TH anniversary of the release of the Fab Four's Abbey Road album as they return to Playhouse Square with one 8 pm show Sat., March 28 at the KeyBank State Theatre. Tickets for The Best of Abbey Road Live! go on sale Fri., Sept. 27 at 11 am...the same day The Beatles former label, Apple Records, will release a 50th-anniversary Abbey Road reissue in several formats, produced by Giles Martin, son of George Martin, The Beatles original producer.

Tickets for the March 28th Playhouse Square concert will be $59, $49, $39 & $29, on sale at playhousesquare.org, the Ticket Office and 216-241-6000.

RAIN takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!" (Associated Press). Experience the world's most iconic band, and come celebrate The Best of Abbey Road Live with RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that is as infectious as it is transporting. In addition to the updated sets that include state-of-the-art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, RAIN takes audiences on a musical journey as they once again bring to life the Abbey Road album as well as all the other greatest Beatles' hits.

This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love and a little help from your friends! And...like The Beatles... the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right!





