New Years Eve Event with The Cleveland Pops Orchestra

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra under the direction of Carl Topilow, will be bringing in 2020 with music from the past 100 years at the hottest concert and party in Cleveland! Enjoy a two-hour Pops concert with worldwide performer Connor Bogart O'Brien! Which will then be followed by a Roaring Twenties party complete with

dancing to The No Name Band, costumes, photo opportunities, cash bars and a fabulous midnight balloon drop! To top it all off, a $250 cash prize will be awarded to the person with the best 20s costume of the night with second and third place cash prizes as well!

What:

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra - Roaring 20s New Year's Eve Concert & Party

When:

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 9:00pm - 1:00am

Where:

Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106

Tickets:

from $49- Call 216-231-1111 or visit www.clevelandpops.com



The Cleveland Pops Orchestra offers a broad range of experiences: concerts, youth programs, music education, scholarships, and community events that represent one of the most comprehensive and dedicated musical arts programs in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Pops is now in its twenty-fourth year of entertaining audiences throughout greater Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. Renowned for their exciting and innovative blend of American orchestral popular music, jazz, Broadway, patriotic and light classics, The Cleveland Pops provides a powerful art form with timeless appeal that brings joy to all.





