New Musical FREAK THE MIGHTY World Premiere Cleveland Play House

Freak The Mighty will run May 22 – June 21, 2026.

By: Jun. 24, 2025
Cleveland Play House (CPH) will present Freak The Mighty May 22 – June 21 2026, a co production with Seattle Rep. This brand-new musical with book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe, music by Ryan Fielding Garrett, directed by CPH Artistic Director Michael Barakiva, and choreographed  by David Connolly, is based on the beloved novel by Rodman Philbrick.

The story follows the  adventures of two unlikely friends, Maxwell Kane and Kevin “Freak” Avery. Though Maxwell and  Kevin feel like outsiders, together they transform into “Freak The Mighty”, a heroic duo empowered  to take on the world. Shepherded by the Tony Award-winning producers of Come From Away,  Freak The Mighty celebrates friendship, resilience, and community in the face of adversity: a soaring  new musical that connects to the dreamer in all of us. 

Cleveland Play House is privileged to partner with Seattle Rep and Tony and Olivier Award-winning  production company Junkyard Dog Productions (Randy Adams, Kenny and Marleen Alhadeff, and  Sue Frost) to produce Freak The Mighty. Premiering this new work in collaboration celebrates Cleveland Play House's vision to produce works that are welcoming, diverse, distinctive, bold,  thrilling, and essential to the community, bringing a fresh story that is equally heartwarming for  audience members of all ages.  

Cleveland Play House Artistic Director Michael Barakiva states, “It is an honor to be premiering this  moving new musical about friendship and healing, which we all need now more than ever.”  

The rest of the Cleveland Play House mainstage season includes Thornton Wilder's Our Town,  directed by Tony and Obie Award-winning Mary Zimmerman, Donald Steven Olson's The Christine  Jorgensen Show, brought to Cleveland by CPH Artistic Director Michael Barakiva who helmed the  Off-Broadway premiere, Eboni Booth's Primary Trust, and Molière's Tartuffe (translation by Ranjit  Bolt). The season also features two add-on performances, including Cleveland holiday favorite A  Christmas Story by Philip Grecian, and a special presentation of Hershey Felder's Rachmaninoff and  the Tsar, starring Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Jonathan Silvestri as Tsar Nicholas  II. 

Cleveland Play House Managing Director Rachel L. Fink says, “Cleveland Play House has been  making history for 110 years — and we're just getting started. This season, Cleveland's finest artists  and artisans, alongside brilliant collaborators from beyond our city, are creating theatre that's urgent,  fearless, and deeply rooted in the spirit of our community — reminding us why live performance  matters more than ever." 

Cleveland Play House recognizes its season supporters: Cuyahoga Arts & Culture and the Ohio Arts  Council. 

To learn more about the invigorating 2025-26 season, please visit clevelandplayhouse.com.

 



