Millennial Theatre Project Will Present New Project SAY IT LOUD in Response to Black Lives Matter

The piece reflects on how the Akron community feels about the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The Millennial Theatre Project will be live streaming a reading of a new project called "Say It Loud" by Maya Nicholson and Francine Parr.

The piece reflects on how the Akron community feels about the Black Lives Matter Movement, police brutality, redlining, and other racial issues the community may face.

The company is currently looking for 8 black actors (4 female, 4 male) to take part in the reading on August 22nd, 11 am- 2 pm at The Akron Civic Theatre.

If you are selected to read, it does not automatically cast you for future performances. Masks are required.

To participate, please email mharvey@akroncivic.com or call 330-535-3179, Monday thru Friday from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM and ask for Megan.

