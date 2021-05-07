Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

In-Person BORDERLIGHT FESTIVAL Postponement Announced

Virtual streaming and self-guided audio events will continue.

May. 7, 2021  

The 2021 BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival has postponed its in-person programming, citing COVID-19-related concerns. The 2nd biennial summer theatre festival was to have occurred this July 22-24, 2021 as a large-scale hybrid outdoor and virtual event, with in-person programming to take place in downtown Cleveland.

According to a statement released by the BorderLight's co-founders and Board of Directors: "This decision is heart wrenching and was not taken lightly. While in many parts of the U.S. COVID-19 news is increasingly positive, there are still concerns that make a summer 2021 event challenging: low vaccination uptake across much of the Midwest, highly contagious emerging variants, which have been overwhelmingly impacting younger populations; and the effects of prolonged COVID-19 related border closures and travel restrictions on the festival's core international programming. All of this created a situation of uncertainty, leading to delays in planning, challenges in finalizing funding, and difficulties in contracting." The full statement is available here.

2021 virtual "fringe festival" programming will continue as planned, including 20+ interactive live streamed and on-demand virtual works, as well as self-guided audio events from local and international companies, to be accessed via BorderLight's website: www.borderlightcle.org

The new target for the festival's in-person return has been set for July 2022.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes
English Bernhardt
English Bernhardt

Related Articles View More Cleveland Stories
Juneteenth Premiere of Short Dance Films to be Presented by The National Center for Choreo Photo

Juneteenth Premiere of Short Dance Films to be Presented by The National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron

Verb Ballets Returns to Live Theatre With Virtual Component Photo

Verb Ballets Returns to Live Theatre With Virtual Component

CPH Announces New Ground Theatre Festival 2021 Photo

CPH Announces New Ground Theatre Festival 2021

The Cleveland Orchestras 2020-21 Digital Concert Series IN FOCUS Concludes This June Photo

The Cleveland Orchestra's 2020-21 Digital Concert Series IN FOCUS Concludes This June


More Hot Stories For You

  • Max & Louie Productions Announce 2021 Season
  • COCA Students Return To The Stage With Live Dance & Theatre Performances
  • Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts Raises the Curtain
  • DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT to be Presented at The Fabulous Fox Theatre