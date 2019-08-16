Great Lakes Theater Seeks Child Actors for A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) is seeking child actors of all cultures and backgrounds, ages seven to thirteen, for the company's production of A Christmas Carol. Rehearsals will begin on November 12th; with performance dates scheduled from November 29th through December 22nd. Children auditioning for A Christmas Carol may not be fourteen years of age until December 24, 2019 or later.

Auditions will be held on Monday, September 23rd, 2019, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Playhouse Square Rehearsal Halls (1650 Chester Ave). Auditions are by appointment only. To arrange an appointment time, please visit our website at www.greatlakestheater.org/work-with-us/auditions and reserve a time slot by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20th.Appointments times will be confirmed via email within a week from reservation. No phone calls please.

Children auditioning should bring a headshot and resume, be prepared to sing up to 16 bars of their favorite song and may be asked to read from the script.

Great Lakes Theater is an equal opportunity employer.

The mission of Great Lakes Theater is to bring the pleasure, power and relevance of classic theater to the widest possible audience.





