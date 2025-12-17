Ensemble Theatre Of Cleveland Will Present LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT As Part Of 46th Season

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ensemble Theatre of Cleveland will present Eugene O’Neill’s LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT as the second production of its 46th season. The Pulitzer Prize–winning play will be staged at the Marinello Little Theatre on the campus of John Carroll University in University Heights.

The production brings together a cast and creative team whose collective experience working on O’Neill’s plays spans more than four decades. The company notes that the depth of familiarity with O’Neill’s work informs its approach to the playwright’s most autobiographical drama.

“O'Neill has always held a special place in Ensemble's artistic legacy,” said Co-Director Ian Wolfgang Hinz.

“His work demands rigor, emotional vulnerability, and profound honesty, qualities our company has embraced for nearly fifty years. Returning to Long Day's Journey Into Night in our 46th Season is both a tribute to our history and a commitment to the kind of theatre that shaped Ensemble from the very beginning,” added Co-Director Rebecca Moseley.

About the Production

Set over the course of a single day, LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT follows the Tyrone family as unresolved conflicts, addiction, illness, and long-held resentments surface. Widely regarded as O’Neill’s most personal work, the play examines the intersection of memory, regret, and love within a family unable to escape its past.

Ensemble Theatre has a longstanding history of producing O’Neill’s plays, including A Moon for the Misbegotten, The Iceman Cometh, Beyond the Horizon, The Hairy Ape, and Anna Christie. The 2026 staging continues that legacy in an intimate performance space.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT will run from February 6 through February 22, 2026, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. All performances will take place at the Marinello Little Theatre on the campus of John Carroll University.

An opening celebration will follow the Sunday matinee performance on February 8.

TICKET INFORMATION

Opening weekend performances and all Sunday matinees will be offered on a pay-what-you-will basis. Regular ticket prices are $40 for general admission, $38 for seniors, and $18 for students. Tickets are available online or by calling the box office at 216-321-2930. Military and group discounts are available.

