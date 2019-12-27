Ensemble Theatre Kicks Off 2020 With INTIMATE APPAREL By Lynn Nottage

Ensemble Theatre continues its 40th Anniversary Season! ::Dedicated to Ensemble Founder Lucia Colombi, this season will focus on 'Making Her Story'!

All shows are written by women, directed by women, and starring women, celebrating the immeasurable contribution of women to theatre everywhere!

Ensemble rings in 2020 with the award winning:INTIMATE APPAREL, by Lynn Nottage, directed by Sarah May. January 24- February 16, 2020.

New York circa 1905 is a time and place where rigid social divides along the lines of race, religion, and class exist alongside a burgeoning population of immigrants from abroad and people from all over the U.S., who have moved to the city to seek their fortunes, bringing diversity, excitement,and change. Esther Mills, a skilled African-American seamstress, is able to navigate this changing, dangerous world with her needle and thread, as her talents are much in demand.

For more information visit www.ensembletheatrecle.org





