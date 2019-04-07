Cleveland's Classic Company Presents MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Great Lakes Theater (GLT), Cleveland's Classic Company, concludes its 2018-19 season with the Tony-winning rock 'n' roll tribute, Million Dollar Quartet. The production will be performed in the company's intimate home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square, May 3-26, 2019. GLT's production of Million Dollar Quartet will feature a number of Broadway actors from shows such as Monty Python's Spamalot, Hello Dolly!, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Anything Goes and more playing the iconic quartet and supporting roles. Tony-Winning Broadway star, Hunter Foster, directs.



Generous production support for Million Dollar Quartet was provided by FirstEnergy Foundation and the Kulas Foundation. The production is part of the Kulas Musical Theater Series at Great Lakes Theater. GLT is also supported in part by the residents of Cuyahoga County through a generous public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Season support is provided by The Cleveland Foundation and the Ohio Arts Council. Media sponsors for GLT's 57th season are The FORM Group and ideastream (WCLV, WCPN, WVIZ).



Million Dollar Quartet chronicles the night of December 4, 1956, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley fatefully found themselves together in a Memphis recording studio. The historic rock 'n' roll jam session that resulted was electrifying. Step back in time to experience this irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets and celebrations - which boasts powerhouse performances and an incredible score of rock 'n' roll, R&B and country hits, including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk the Line," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog" and more.



Great Lakes Theater's acclaimed home at the Hanna Theatre features a visionary "Great Room" inspired design that integrates the artist and audience experience into a single unified environment. Hanna patrons select from a variety of seating opportunities including traditional theater seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, banquette couches and private box seating. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage, no seat is further than 13 rows from the performance.



Great Lakes Theater offers patrons a robust series of Experience Enhancement Programming that is organized by day of week. The series highlights the Hanna's unique amenities and affords access to artists.



· "Director's Night" offers audiences the opportunity to take part in a lively pre-show discussion with our Producing Artistic Director and the director of the show an hour before the Friday preview performance. (Offered: May 3)



· "Salon Thursdays" feature an engaging pre-show discussion/presentation beginning one hour before curtain with Million Dollar Quartet artists. (Offered: May 9, 14 & 23)



· "Playnotes Pre-Show Discussions" inform patrons with illuminating introductions to the content and history of each play in GLT's season presented by a guest scholar before Saturday matinee performances. (Offered: May 11, 18 & 25)





· "Ice Cream Social Sundays" offer patrons the opportunity to enjoy a London theatre tradition brought state-side. Audience members are invited to purchase a cool, personal ice cream treat before the show or at intermission. Ice cream will be offered at every performance, but on Ice Cream Social Sundays, the treat is half price. (Offered: May 5, 12, 19 & 26)



Great Lakes Theater will continue to afford patrons extraordinary access to its artists and production process at every Hanna Theatre performance. The Hanna always opens its doors ninety minutes before each performance allowing patrons to observe the complete pre-show preparation process of GLT's actors and technical staff. Elements traditionally hidden from audiences such as stage combat rehearsals, dance calls, prop/scenic pre-sets, technical cue rehearsals and actor warm-ups will be conducted in full view of patrons, offering GLT audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the theatrical process.



Great Lakes Theater will also renew its New Deal pricing initiative - designed to increase accessibility for audiences. As part of the program, adult tickets begin at $15 and student tickets for any seat at any performance are $13 - making GLT one of the most affordable entertainment options in the region.



The Opening Night (also Press Night) performance of is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. A preview performance is scheduled for the preceding Friday night evening (May 3rd). Curtain times for all evening performances will remain at 7:30 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. curtain time for Saturday matinees and a 3:00 p.m. curtain time for Sunday matinees. Special weekday matinees are scheduled for Wednesday, May 8th, Tuesday, May 14th and Wednesday, May 16 17th at 1:30 p.m and an additional Sunday evening performance is scheduled for Sunday, May 26th at 7:30 PM. A sign-interpreted and audio-described performance is scheduled for Sunday, May 19th at 3:00 p.m.



Single performance tickets range in price from $15-$80 (Student tickets are $13) and are available by calling (216) 241-6000, by ordering online at www.greatlakestheater.org or by visiting the Playhouse Square Ticket Office. Groups of ten or more receive discounts of up to 25% by calling (216) 453-4457.



Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power and relevance of classic theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. On its main stage and through its extensive educational programming, Great Lakes Theater positively impacts the lives of over 100,000 adults and students annually.



Million Dollar Quartet is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW) and all authorized performance materials are also supplied by TRW, New York, NY. (Tel: 646-736-3232. Fax: 212-643-1322. www.theatricalrights.com)





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You