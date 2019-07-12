CLEVELAND READS (VOLUME 2 OF THE REDACTED) MUELLER REPORT Announced At Nighttown

CLEVELAND READS (VOLUME 2 OF THE REDACTED) MUELLER REPORT. Join Americans of all ages, backgrounds and political persuasions for an 11-hour celebration of the power of the American citizen as we the people of Cleveland read aloud and listen to Volume 2 of Special Counsel for the Department of Justice, Robert Mueller's "The Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election."





There are no tickets. Please do not phone Nighttown. Admission is on a first come, first served basis. Simply pay $10 at the door. The entire admission fee will be donated to RAICES (The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services).

Stop in for a while or stay for the entire 11 hours. Hear the facts and findings for yourself, not through talking heads, political pundits, and self-ordained experts.

Producer Christine McBurney says, "I think it's important that citizens know what is in the Mueller Report, and I know we're all so busy. As Americans, we've become accustomed to clicking on 'I Agree' without reading the fine print. We have to be better informed in this political climate, the stakes are so high. I was inspired by the reading that took place in New York earlier this summer and reached out to its director, Jackson Gay, who was helpful with logistics."

Gay told McBurney, she was " excited about Cleveland getting on board." Gay also said "readings in multiple cities are happening nation-wide during July and August." McBurney adds, "I'm so glad Clevelanders will have a chance to hear at least some of the Mueller Report. I hope folks find the time to read Volume 1 on their own. Gay's New York event included both volumes and lasted for 24 hours."

Nightclub owner and proprietor Brendan Ring says he is happy to host the event and sees it as a way to "counter fake news with the real news in the Mueller report."

Although many Cleveland theatre artists have expressed interest in volunteering to read, McBurney says, "the event is in no way a performance. There is no rehearsal. It is not a production of the Hollywood reading that took place in June. It is an exercise in civic engagement." She's hoping that volunteer musicians will play during the redacted parts of the report as they did in New York.

Anyone interested in participating as a reader or a musician (unplugged) should arrive at Nighttown, pay the $10 admission fee, and check in with a stage manager who will assign slots on a first come, first served basis. Readers will be given a 10-minute slot and musicians will be asked to play during redacted sections that occur within one-hour sections of the report. The event, Cleveland Reads (Volume 2 of the Redacted) Mueller Report, can be followed on Facebook.

ABOUT THIS EVENT

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

12 noon - 11 pm

Nighttown - Main Music Room

12383 Cedar Road

Cleveland Heights, OH 44106





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You