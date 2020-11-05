Cleveland Public Theatre Presents TEATRO PUBLICO DE CLEVELAND GRANDES MONOLOGOS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

An evening of monologues by local playwrights and from previous TPC productions November 10 & 11.

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced Teatro Público de Cleveland Grandes Monólogos, performing live via Zoom on November 10 and 11 at 7:00pm (ET).

ABOUT TEATRO PÚBLICO DE CLEVELAND GRANDES MONÓLOGOS

Teatro Público de Cleveland (TPC) presents an evening of monologues by local playwrights and from previous TPC productions. These extraordinary monologues explore the heart of change through the lens of the past, present, and future.

TICKET and SHOW INFORMATION

Teatro Público de Cleveland Grandes Monólogos will perform live on Zoom at 7:00pm (ET) on November 10 and 11. The run time is 60 minutes, and the virtual "house" is limited to 35 "seats".

Tickets are $1; suggested donation $1 to $99. Patrons must use Zoom to see this work and will receive an email 1-2 hours before showtime with the meeting login information. Please note online sales for each performance will close at 5:00pm (ET).

Purchase tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501.

