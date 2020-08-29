Cleveland Public Theatre Presents Awakenings: A Virtual Gala

At 7pm (ET), tune into WKYC Channel 3 and WKYC's website.

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan presents Awakenings: A Virtual Gala, a celebration in two parts. At 7pm (ET), tune into WKYC Channel 3 and WKYC's website for a one-hour TV special: Awakenings, A Celebration of Cleveland Public Theatre, presented by WKYC Studios. At 8pm (ET), a casual virtual After-Party kicks off to celebrate CPT and our PAN Awardee, Micki Byrnes (President & General Manager of WKYC Media), recognizing her advocacy for education, community building, and the arts.

For 17 years, Cleveland Public Theatre's annual fundraising extravaganza, Pandemonium, transformed the CPT campus into a labyrinth of theatre, dance, visual art, and performance in every corner. The creative minds at CPT are dreaming up a different experience for 2020-a virtual experience that will take guests inside the labyrinth-from the comfort of their homes. The proceeds from Awakenings: A Virtual Gala will benefit CPT's groundbreaking artistic work and life-changing education programs.

Awakenings, A Celebration of Cleveland Public is a labor of love created in collaboration with our executive producer WKYC Studios, along with our partner the Cleveland Film Company. This one-hour television special includes beloved CPT performances as well as brand new art filmed with comprehensive COVID-19 safety measures inside the Gordon Square Theatre, footage from the CPT archives, and interviews with partners who make what CPT does possible.

The Virtual After-Party, a Zoom meeting, will include live performance, a celebration of the 2020 PAN Award Honoree, and will conclude with a dance party.

