Cleveland Public Theatre Presents A New Play Inspired By Cleveland's Consent Decree With The U.S. Department Of Justice

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) is proud to present the world premiere of Breakout Session (or Frogorse) by Nikkole Salter, directed by CPT's Associate Artistic Director & Director of Production Beth Wood, onstage in CPT's James Levin Theatre from February 22 through March 14, 2020. Breakout Session (or Frogorse) was commissioned by CPT with funding from the National New Play Network (NNPN).

Can a society legislate a change of heart? In Breakout Session (or Frogorse), inspired by Cleveland's Consent Decree with the U.S. Department of Justice, a corporate training company is vying for the contract for anti-bias training with Cleveland's Police Department. When the white facilitator tosses the approved curriculum out the window, the session spirals. Can a mantis shrimp and a crocodile teach us about building trust and the strength of vulnerability?

In 2017, CPT and nationally-renowned and award-winning playwright Nikkole Salter were awarded a National New Play Network (NNPN) Commission supporting the development of Breakout Session (or Frogorse), a new play inspired by Cleveland's Consent Decree with the U.S. Department of Justice. Breakout Session (or Frogorse) is born from an extensive research and interview process. Before setting pen to paper, Nikkole came to Cleveland to meet with community members, individuals working tirelessly in social justice, and the Policing Commission. She spent an hour and a half in conversation with the Mayor and Chief of Police. The play asks, "how can we build two-way bridges of trust between us amidst systemic racism?"

According to Raymond Bobgan, CPT Executive Artistic Director: "Nikkole's voice is bold and subtle, layering in unexpected discoveries as her work unfolds. She guides audiences down the path of self- and social critique, until even long-held beliefs and biases begin unraveling. We were thrilled when Nikkole accepted this commission because we believed her unique voice could support our community's work against oppression and toward equity."

Purchase tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501. Group discounts are available-call the Box Office to inquire. (Reserve early! - CPT never charges any ticket fees, ever.)





