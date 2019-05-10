Cleveland Premiere Of LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE Opens Next Week

Blank Canvas Theatre presents The Cleveland Premiere of LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE.

*This show contains adult language and content From the Tony Award-winning team of James Lapine (Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George) and William Finn (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) comes a musical comedy about one modern family's unexpected route to brighter days. Based on the Academy Award-winning film, Little Miss Sunshine is an outrageously funny and surprisingly touching musical.

The Hoover family has seen better days. Richard, the father, is a floundering motivational speaker, Grandpa's been kicked out of his retirement home and Uncle Frank's been dumped by his boyfriend. Moody teenager, Dwayne, has taken a vow of silence, and overextended mom, Sheryl, can do little more than slap on a smile. But, when the youngest Hoover... energetic Olive, enters a regional children's beauty pageant, the family thinks that their luck could change and embarks on a cross-country trek, chasing the coveted title of "Little Miss Sunshine."

Tickets: $20





