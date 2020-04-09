Cleveland Orchestra Temporarily Lays Off 40 Employees

According to IdeaStream, The Cleveland Orchestra is temporarily laying off 40 employees and reducing salaries for remaining staff. This decision follows the cancellation of the remainder of the orchestra's spring season.

"We are instituting pay cuts across the organization, taking into account the people who are unable to work at all, obviously, because we don't have concerts," CEO Andre Gremillet said. "And then, you know, that many of the staff who are working harder than ever. So, these pay cuts are taking place starting this week and will continue most probably until September."

Gremillet said that the decision was made to temporarily lay off the employees, rather than furlough them, to allow for them to apply for unemployment. The goal is to bring everyone back by June.

Musicians' committee chairman Richard Waugh said in a statement that the agreement was the result of negotiations between his committee, the American Federation of Musicians and the Musical Arts Association.

"Early in negotiations, President and CEO André Gremillet promised to, 'take care of our people,'" the statement read. "In terms of both our physical and financial well-being, he most certainly delivered on that promise."

Read more on IdeaStream.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You