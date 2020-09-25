Cleveland Ballet Will Present THE MAGIC FLUTE at Gervasi Vineyard

Performances take place on Thursday, October 8 at 8pm and Saturday, October 10 at 2pm.

Cleveland Ballet is bringing The Magic Flute to Gervasi Vineyard!

Cleveland Ballet is bringing the best in ballet to Canton through visually stunning performances by professional dancers. Four shows will be performed in Gervasi's beautiful open-air Pavilion, complete with dessert and drinks.

Performances take place on Thursday, October 8 at 8pm and Saturday, October 10 at 2pm.

Experience the world premier of Cleveland Ballet's The Magic Flute. This enchanting love story based on Mozart's famous composition that celebrates the triumph of good over evil, depicting the trials a couple in love must endure to achieve a fairytale life together.

Included with Thursday evening's performance is a fall dessert feature and a glass of sparkling Lambrusco for each guest. Saturday's performance will be family-friendly and include a fall dessert platter for the table along with coffee and hot chocolate. Additional wine and beverages will be available for purchase at both shows.

To ensure the safety of our guests while observing social distancing guidelines, tables are being sold in blocks of 8-10 tickets. All performances include a 20-minute intermission.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.gervasivineyard.com/ballet/.

Shows View More Cleveland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You