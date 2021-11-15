Clague Playhouse's 94th Season Continues In January 2022 With FOOLISH FISHGIRLS AND THE PEARL

Clague Playhouse presents the comedy, Foolish Fishgirls and The Pearl by Barbara Pease Weber, to continue their 94th Season.



What if the Little Mermaid didn't get her happy ending? Coral, Oceana and Marina, three aging ex-mermaids who are struggling with their mortgages, bills, the weather and above all - their men. Into this mundane world swims Pearl, a young, beautiful and innocent mermaid. Will she believe the elder mermaids and go back to the ocean or will she make her grab for happiness with Nathan, a young and handsome Coast Guardsman?

The play is directed by Douglas Farren and featured in the cast are Donna Case, Jenny Erbs, Caitlin Hathaway-Morgan, Margaret Hnat, Judy MacKeigan, Joseph Milan and Zack Mitchell.

The play runs Friday, January 14, 2022 through Sunday, February 3, 2022 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm. Admission is $18 for adults, $17 for seniors (60+), and $10 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or visiting www.clagueplayhouse.org. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.

Limited free Student Tickets (high school and college) are available by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve for any Clague Playhouse Thursday performance, and showing a Student ID at the time of ticket pickup. No online reservations can be taken for these free tickets. Free Student Ticket Thursdays are subject to availability and must be picked up by 7:30 pm the night of the performance or will be released.