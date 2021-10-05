Canton Ballet Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre For Celebrate Dance! October 22.
Celebrate Dance! boasts an incredible line-up of works, offering a broad variety of choreographic styles, from classical and neoclassical ballet to contemporary and jazz.
Canton Ballet today announced details of its popular Celebrate Dance! performance, which will take the stage at the Canton Palace Theatre October 22 at 7:30PM. This will mark the first public performance back in the theatre for the Ballet since before the pandemic.
Celebrate Dance! boasts an incredible line-up of works, offering a broad variety of choreographic styles, from classical and neoclassical ballet to contemporary and jazz. The performance will include brand new works - four by guest choreographers - alongside perennial favorites.
Choreographers for the performance include Canton Ballet's Artistic & Executive Director Cassandra Crowley and Choreographer in Residence Angelo Lemmo; Canton Ballet alumni Cameron Hayward, Joy Raub Waters, and Ana Bettis; and newcomer Teisha Hamberlain Handy.
Tickets for Celebrate Dance! are $20 and can be purchased online at cantonballet.com or by phone at 330.455.7220. Canton Ballet office hours are 10:00AM to 6:00PM, Monday through Thursday.