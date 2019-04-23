CPT Presents Annual Contemporary Dance Series DANCEWORKS 2019

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT)'s Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan presents DanceWorks 2019, an annual showcase of contemporary dance. DanceWorks 2019 features eight companies including Verb Ballets, Inlet Dance Theatre, MorrisonDance, madcap, Travesty Dance Group, Movements in Motion, Shri Kalaa Mandir, and Terre Dance Collective.

Five weekends of performances will take place in Cleveland Public Theatre's historic Gordon Square Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio. The full listing of company bios and show descriptions is available at www.cptonline.org.

Week 1: May 16 - 18

Verb Ballets

Fresh Inventions

Experience vibrant performance and bold artistry highlighting the other side of creation through the dancer's lens. Verb Ballets presents new works by Associate Director Richard Dickinson, MFA, company dancers Kate Webb, Daniel Cho, Michael Escovedo, and Antonio Morillo.

Week 2: May 23 - 25

Inlet Dance Theatre

From the heART

Be transported by a colorful array of imagery, sound, and movement as Inlet Dance Theatre presents a concert of non-narrative explorations, prototypes, and repertory, each inspired by works of art from other mediums. Join Inlet in celebrating the masterfully created works of art-in-process we are as human beings.

Week 3: May 30 - June 1 (DOUBLE BILL)

MorrisonDance

Dance meets Science: Quantum Entanglement

Leap into the rabbit hole of science as MorrisonDance embodies the most unusual scientific theories while presenting a captivating, fascinating, and mindboggling presentation of dance. MorrisonDance shares whimsical, sometimes deeply profound, short dances that defy expectation at the microscopic level.

madcap

Transcription Beta

An experiment in transcribing voicemails into movement, Transcription Beta offers a lighthearted look into a variety of relationships. Whether a goofy sentiment, a simple reminder, or a message of life's milestones, voicemails reflect a moment in time when two people missed one another.

Week 4: June 6 - 8 (DOUBLE BILL)

Travesty Dance Group

MONSOON

MONSOON reveals parallels between the catastrophic storm and human experience, from exquisite pre-storm tranquility to whirling destruction and recovery. Created in Barcelona, Spain, MONSOON is a multidisciplinary, improvisational solo work choreographed and performed by Artistic Director Kim Karpanty in collaboration with media artist Tristán Pérez-Martín (Argentina) and performance artist Benedikte Esperi (Sweden).

Movements in Motion

RASA - aesthetic essence that evokes emotions

"Navarasa" references Indian classical dance elements reaching back 2,000 years. RASA is a unique collaboration between Indian classical dancers, contemporary North American dancers, and an actor, seeking similarities and differences among distinct dance techniques.

Week 5: June 13 - 15 (DOUBLE BILL)

Shri Kalaa Mandir

Vivarta - Transformations

Shri Kalaa Mandir unites classical Indian movements with innovative choreography to transform music into movement and dramatic characters into divine beings. Vivarta - Transformations transports the viewer to an exotic world of storytelling through rhythm, mime, and gestures.

Terre Dance Collective

Blood Orange

Terre Dance Collective explores the masks we wear through compelling and collaborative contemporary dance. Blood Orange peels away the protective layers of rind and skin to reveal the pure and true essence of a person. Reflect on connection, vulnerability, and sharing sides of ourselves not many will see.

TICKET & SHOW INFORMATION

DanceWorks 2019 is onstage May 16 - June 15, 2019. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm in CPT's Gordon Square Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District.

Tickets are $15 - $25. Students/Seniors receive $5 off on Friday and Saturday nights. All Thursdays are $15.

PURCHASE TICKETS at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at (216) 631-2727 ext. 501. Group discounts are available - call the Box Office to inquire. (Reserve early! - CPT never charges any ticket fees, ever.)

The Gordon Square Theatre is ADA compliant featuring a ramped entrance and an all gender, wheelchair accessible restroom.

Every Friday is Free Beer Friday at CPT. Mingle with the artists after the show and discuss the performance in a lively, social atmosphere - your drinks are on CPT.





