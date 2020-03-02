CPT Announces 2020 Benefit Honoree And Theme

Cleveland Public Theatre presents Pandemonium 2020-CPT's annual benefit and theatrical spectacular-on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 7:00pm through midnight. The Pandemonium 2020 theme is "Awakenings."

Guests enjoy complimentary valet, drinks, and delicious food from some of Cleveland's top chefs, alongside breathtaking entertainment in every corner of CPT's campus. Pandemonium is a uniquely immersive "choose-your-own-adventure" style event, featuring nearly 300 Northeast Ohio artists premiering over 50 original works and musical acts on 20 stages and in unexpected places. The Pandemonium 2020 lineup will include bands, DJs, contemporary dance, short plays, comedy, cabaret performances, and more.

This year, CPT honors Micki Byrnes (President & General Manager of WKYC Media) with the 2020 PAN Award, recognizing her advocacy for education, community building, and the arts.

Micki Byrnes serves as President & General Manager of WKYC Media, overseeing all operations of the broadcast station and its digital platforms. She joined Channel 3 in 1997 as Director of Marketing and was named Vice President, Advertising and Promotion in 2000, and Station Manager in 2014.

Micki has held broadcast management positions in Boston, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Orlando. She is a past Chair and Director of PROMAX, International, the television industry's premiere marketing association. Micki has also served on the marketing advisory boards of CBS Television, ABC Television, and Fox Broadcasting and is the past Chairperson of the NBC Affiliate Promotion Committee.

A member of the 2005 class of Leadership Cleveland, Micki continues to serve on their Selection Committee. She was a member of the FBI Citizen's Academy class of 2012. She currently serves as a board member of the Cuyahoga Community College Foundation, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, In Counsel with Women, the Greater Cleveland Chapter of the American Red Cross, Cleveland Leadership Center, Destination Cleveland, and Coats for Kids.

Micki has won numerous regional Emmy, Telly, and Addy Awards. She was inducted into the Cleveland Association of Broadcasters' Hall of Fame in 2013 and was named a 2016 YWCA Woman of Achievement and a 2016 Crain's Woman of Note. She was also named 2016 General Manager of the Year by Broadcasting & Cable magazine.

Micki and WKYC Studios have been long-time champions of Cleveland Public Theatre.





