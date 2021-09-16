Beck Center for the Arts Announces Audience Vaccination Policies

Beck Center for the Arts, on behalf of Blank Canvas Theatre, Cleveland Play House, Dobama Theatre, Ensemble Theatre, Great Lakes Theater, LatinUS Theater Company, Maelstrom Collaborative Arts, Ohio Shakespeare Festival, Rubber City Theatre, Seat of the Pants Productions, Talespinner Children's Theatre, and Weathervane Playhouse shares the following audience vaccination policies, effective September 30, 2021.

As Northeast Ohio theaters navigate the return to live in-person indoor theater and performance, concern for safety of patrons, performers, and staff is of utmost importance.

Similar to the unified approach taken by peers in New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C., New Jersey, and other communities, Beck Center for the Arts, Blank Canvas Theatre, Cleveland Play House, Dobama Theatre, Ensemble Theatre, Great Lakes Theater, LatinUS Theater Company, Maelstrom Collaborative Arts, Ohio Shakespeare Festival, Rubber City Theatre, Seat of the Pants Productions, Talespinner Children's Theatre and Weathervane Playhouse have adopted similar policies to what Playhouse Square announced on September 7, 2021, for live, ticketed, indoor theater performances, that audience members over the age of 12 must show proof of vaccination starting September 30, 2021.

While there are many details to be worked out to suit this policy to our specific theaters, we believe there is considerable strength in the whole of Cleveland's theatrical community uniting around this action. We strongly believe that this policy will provide audiences, staff, crew, and artists with a critical additional layer of safety.

Performances that take places inside Beck Center for the Arts, are located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland.

