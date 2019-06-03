22nd Annual Cinema At The Square Lineup Announced

The beautiful Connor Palace is jumping back in time to transport Cleveland to the Golden Era of Cinema during the 22nd Annual Cinema at the Square classic film series, presented by Medical Mutual, August 1-18. Fifteen fan-favorites will screen reel-to-reel on a large non-Imax screen, featuring some of the most popular films from every generation. Movie tickets are on sale now for just $5 each!

Now in its twenty-second year, Cinema at the Square recreates the nostalgic movie-going experience of the 1950's and 60's when the Connor Palace was one of Downtown Cleveland's premier movie theaters. All screenings feature classic movie theater concessions, pre-show cartoons & shorts, and popular music on our restored 1928 Kimball organ performed by members of the Western Reserve Theatre Organ Society. Each film is shown on a massive 20' high x 47' wide screen using an original 35mm reel-to-reel projector operated by a skilled projectionist. And to top it off, even the ticket prices are retro at just $5 per person.

Cinema at the Square celebrates classic films 25 years and older, with this year featuring nine films never before shown on-series, including Jurassic Park, All That Jazz, Cool Hand Luke, A Star is Born, The Sandlot, Edward Scissorhands, Calamity Jane, FernGully: The Last Rainforest, and Beethoven. Whether you can quote every line or are watching for the first time, Cinema at the Square has a little something for movie-lovers of all ages.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW. General adult admission is $5 per film. Students with valid ID, seniors and children under 12 years old are admitted for $4 per ticket. Flix Tix Passes, good for six films of your choice, are available for only $15 (50% off regular price). Tickets are available at the Playhouse Square Ticket Office, by phone at (216) 241-6000 and online at playhousesquare.org/cinema. Groups of 10 or more please call 216-640-8600 for a group discount.





