2020 Blossom Music Festival Will Include HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS In Concert

Next summer at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, experience Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsTM in Concert with The Cleveland Orchestra! This 2020 Blossom Music Festival movie concert will be presented in high-definition on large screens, with its unforgettable score performed live to picture by The Cleveland Orchestra. Just in time for this year's holiday gift giving, concert tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 19, 2019, through the Severance Hall Ticket Office, online at clevelandorchestra.com, or by calling Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111 or 1-800-686-1141.



On August 29 & 30, 2020, rediscover one of the tales that sparked a cultural phenomenon: Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsTM, the second film in the Harry Potter series. Cars fly, trees fight back and a mysterious house-elf comes to warn Harry Potter at the start of his second year at Hogwarts. Adventure and danger await when bloody writing on a wall announces: The Chamber of Secrets has been opened. To save Hogwarts will require all of Harry, Ron and Hermione's magical abilities and courage.

Earning a Grammy nomination for the score, the incredible music composed by John Williams became an instant classic, conjuring beautiful and soaring motifs continuing the adventures of Harry Potter on his magical journey.

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert in June 2016, more than 2 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 1,000 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2019.



The complete 2020 Blossom Music Festival season will be announced early in 2020. Blossom Music Festival is sponsored by season sponsor The J.M. Smucker Co.

Pavilion ticket prices start at $36 for adults and $15 for children (excluding box seats). Individual lawn tickets start at $26. Two Under 18s Free lawn tickets are available for every one adult lawn ticket purchased. For this concert, there will be limited General Admission areas in the Pavilion available to lawn ticket holders. Individual pavilion and lawn tickets can be purchased through the Severance Hall Ticket Office, online at clevelandorchestra.com, or by calling Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111 or 1-800-686-1141. This concert will be included on the Blossom Music Festival pops subscription package, details to be announced in 2020

For a limited time, Lawn Ticket Books, which include 10 adult vouchers, 20 Under 18s Free vouchers, and two free upgrade passes, can be purchased for $155 - a savings of $20 over the regular $175 price. This special deal is valid until December 31.

A special pre-sale for this concert, available for current and recent subscribers to the 2019 Blossom Music Festival season and 2019-20 Cleveland Orchestra Severance Hall season, will begin on Tuesday, November 12.



The Blossom Box Office opens for the season beginning on Saturday, May 30, and will be open throughout the summer on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. through intermission on festival performance days.

Under 18s Free is a program of The Cleveland Orchestra's Center for Future Audiences. The Center, created with a lead endowment gift from the Maltz Family Foundation, was established to fund programs to develop new generations of audiences for Cleveland Orchestra concerts in Northeast Ohio. Under 18s Free continues to develop young audiences by making attending Orchestra concerts affordable for families, offering free Lawn tickets to young people, 17 and under, for every Blossom Music Festival concert again this season. More than 175,000 young people have attended Blossom Music Festival concerts since the Center for Future Audiences was inaugurated.



At Blossom, this program offers Under 18s Free Lawn Passes (two per regular-priced adult paid admission) to young people for any Blossom Music Festival subscription concert each summer. These tickets can be ordered online (once individual tickets for each Blossom season go on sale) or through the Ticket Office.

Lawn Ticket Books Include Two Pavilion Upgrades and Under 18s Free Vouchers

Lawn Ticket Books, a great way to save on tickets for the entire Blossom Music Festival season, include vouchers for children 17 and under. Each book includes 10 adult vouchers and two free pavilion upgrade passes - plus 20 Under 18s Free vouchers. Lawn Ticket Books can be used for this special movie event. Contact the Box Office or visit clevelandorchestra.com for information. For a limited time (through December 31), Lawn Ticket Books can be purchased for $155 - a savings of $20 over the regular price of $175.





