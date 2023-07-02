Video: Watch The Original Taiwan Cast of NEXT TO NORMAL Sing 'Light' In New Promo

The official press opening will be July 22nd and the production is currently slated to run through July 30th.

The 2009 Broadway musical "Next To Normal" by Tom Kitt & Brian Yorkey will debut in Taiwan this summer (in English) at the National Taichung Theater in association with Activa Productions, Wuming Chen, and Hsiaoli Wu.

Get a first look at the company singing "Light" in a new promo clip accompanied by the production's music director Yu-Mei Chang on Activa's YouTube channel below:

Video provided by Activa Productions shot, produced, and edited by Dong Ha Wang.

The cast will feature Taiwan native Ya Han Chang ("Sayonara," "The Subtle Body," "Eastbound") and Ellis Gage ("James & the Giant Peach," "Dani Girl," "Far From Canterbury"), both known for their work on stage in the USA as Diana and Gabe, respectively, local radio & television personality Francis Chia as Doctor Madden and Doctor Fine, Taiwan actors Chi (Taiwan's "I Love You, You're Perfect... Now Change," "Shemenayha!") returning to the role of Natalie, having originated the part in the China premiere in Beijing (in Mandarin), ERay Chiang (Taiwan's "April Rain," "The Fantasticks," "I Love You, You're Perfect...") as Dan, and Sassoon Yang (Taiwan's "The Fantasticks") as Henry.

Originally directed by Michael Greif, "Next To Normal" will be directed for Taiwan by Carolyn Sun and assistant directed/choreographed by Hsing-Chun Hsu and Leo Chih-Hsiang Yen (who will also provide Mandarin subtitles), featuring scenic design by Hsuan-Hsun Cheng, costume design by Wen-Liang Chen, lighting design by I-Hua Kao, and sound design by Chien-Yang Tseng. Ching-Yu Hsieh will stage manage and ITing Lin will assistant stage manage, with Ching Hui Chen handling marketing and Black.H on graphic design.

The official press opening will be July 22nd and the production is currently slated to run through July 30th. Tickets can be purchased on the National Taichung Theater's website linked below.




