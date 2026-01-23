Bret Hanna-Shuford Memorial Celebration to be Live Streamed

The memorial celebration for Bret Hanna-Shuford will be livestreamed on January 24 at 12:30pm.

Bret Hanna-Shuford passed away recently at the age of 46. Shuford had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and T-Cell Lymphoma in 2025.

Shuford's journey while battling cancer had been documented on his shared social media account with husband Stephen Hanna, Broadway Husbands. A GoFundMe was launched to support their family in August.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-bret-shuford

The Instagram post shared: Join us Saturday to honor the most amazing man, husband, and papa Bret Hanna-Shuford!

If you are unable to attend in person join us for the live stream.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, we ask you consider continuing to contribute to this GoFundMe to support Stephen and Maverick, or make a donation to Blood Cancer United