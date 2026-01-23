FINDING DOROTHY PARKER To Return To The Laurie Beechman Theatre With Julie Halston, Ann Harada, Jackie Hoffman, And Anika Larsen

Following a second sold-out engagement, Finding Dorothy Parker will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café for two performances only, February 5 and 6 at 7:00 p.m. The evening is compiled and directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.

The performances mark the final opportunity for audiences to see the original ensemble, which includes Tony Award honoree Julie Halston, Ann Harada, Jackie Hoffman, and Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen.

Finding Dorothy Parker is a revue drawing on the writings of Dorothy Parker*, featuring selections from her poems, short stories, and commentary. Parker’s work appeared in publications including Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, Vogue, Life, and The Saturday Evening Post, and the evening presents her material through performance and music.

The production features music by Alistair Wroe, with musical direction by Brad Simmons.

Douglas Carter Beane’s Broadway credits include Xanadu, Sister Act, and Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The cast members are known for Broadway and screen work including Tootsie, Avenue Q, Hairspray, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Feud: Betty and Joan, Only Murders in the Building, and Schmigadoon!.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located at 407 West 42nd Street in New York City.