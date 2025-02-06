The Jeff Awards Reveal 51st Anniversary Non-Equiy Theater Awards Nominations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrating its 51st anniversary awarding recognition for Non-Equity theater, the Joseph Jefferson Awards revealed its nominations for theater excellence among Non-Equity theater during the 2024 season. This year's Non-Equity awards spotlight 138 theater artists across 23 categories of excellence in theater production among shows from 29 companies. During the most recent season, which ran from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, Jeff Awards members attended 106 Non-Equity productions. From these, 51 productions became Jeff Recommended and, therefore, eligible for award nominations.



Theaters well known for their musicals garnered the most total nominations. Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre led the awards with 22 nominations for three productions, including “The Secret Garden” (10), “A Little Night Music” (8) and “Sondheim Tribute Revue” (4). Kokandy Productions received 14 nominations with “Into the Woods” in a tie for the largest number for a single production (10). Multiple productions at both Invictus Theatre Company and City Lit Theater Company earned their institutions 12 and 11 nominations respectively.



Among New Work, eight world premiere plays and a musical are in award consideration. In addition, the new award category to recognize Short Run Productions (9 to 17 performances) has nominees for Production, Direction, Principal Performer, Supporting Performer and Artistic Specialization.



2024 NON-EQUITY JEFF AWARD NOMINEES



PRODUCTION – PLAY

“Attempts on Her Life” – TUTA Theatre

“August Wilson's Seven Guitars” – City Lit Theatre

“Coronation” – Refracted Theatre

“Native Son” – Lifeline Theatre

“Pro–Am” – First Floor Theater

“Topdog/Underdog” – Invictus Theatre Company



PRODUCTION – MUSICAL OR REVUE

“A Little Night Music” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

“Into the Woods” – Kokandy Productions

“On the Twentieth Century” – Blank Theatre Company

“Sondheim Tribute Revue” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

“The Secret Garden” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre



ENSEMBLE – PLAY

“Attempts on Her Life” – TUTA Theatre

“August Wilson's Seven Guitars” – City Lit Theatre

“Dogs” – Red Theater

“Pro–Am” – First Floor Theater

“The Singularity Play” – Jackalope Theatre Company



ENSEMBLE – MUSICAL OR REVUE

“A Little Night Music” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

“Alice by Heart” – Kokandy Productions

“Into the Woods” – Kokandy Productions

“Sondheim Tribute Revue” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

“The Secret Garden” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre



NEW WORK

Brynne Frauenhoffer – “Pro–Am” – First Floor Theater

Erik Gernand – “The Totality of All Things” – Redtwist Theatre

George Howe and William Massolia – “The House Without a Christmas Tree” – Griffin Theatre Company

Hanna Kime – “Dogs” – Red Theater

Mark Pracht – “The House of Ideas” – City Lit Theatre

Jay Stull – “The Singularity Play” – Jackalope Theatre Company

Loy A. Webb – “Judy's Life's Work” – Definition Theatre

Laura Winters – “Coronation” – Refracted Theatre



DIRECTOR – PLAY

Aaron Reese Boseman – “Topdog/Underdog” – Invictus Theatre Company

Manny Buckley – “August Wilson's Seven Guitars” – City Lit Theatre

Aileen Wen McGroddy – “Attempts on Her Life” – TUTA Theatre

Max Truax – “Mother Courage and Her Children” – Trap Door Theatre

Georgette Verdin – “The Singularity Play” – Jackalope Theatre Company

Rebecca Willingham – “Pro–Am” – First Floor Theater



DIRECTOR – MUSICAL

Fred Anzevino – “Sondheim Tribute Revue” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Danny Kapinos – “On the Twentieth Century” – Blank Theatre Company

Christopher Pazdernik – “The Secret Garden” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

L. Walter Stearns – “A Little Night Music” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Derek Van Barham – “Into the Woods” – Kokandy Productions

Derek Van Barham and Brittney Brown – “Alice by Heart” – Kokandy Productions



PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – PLAY

Bide Akande (Berenger) – “Rhinoceros” – Theatre Y

Mikha'el Amin (Lincoln) – “Topdog/Underdog” – Invictus Theatre Company

DeMorris Burrows (Booth) – “Topdog/Underdog” – Invictus Theatre Company

Holly Cerney (Mother Courage) – “Mother Courage and Her Children” – Trap Door Theatre

Peter Ferneding (Ned Weeks) – “The Normal Heart” – Redtwist Theatre

Jacqueline Grandt (Judith) – “The Totality of All Things” – Redtwist Theatre

Tamarus Harvell (Bigger) – “Native Son” – Lifeline Theatre

Claudia Quesada (Alba Guerrero) – “An Educated Guess”– Definition Theatre

Ana Santos (Electra Casados) – “Adverses” – Aguijón Theater Company

Katherine Schwartz (Agnes Eggling) – “A Bright Room Called Day” – Blank Theatre Company

James Sparling (Thomas Becket) – “Murder in the Cathedral” – City Lit Theater Company



PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – MUSICAL

Patrick Byrnes (Frederik Egerman) – “A Little Night Music” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Caitlyn Cerza (Alice) – “Alice by Heart” – Kokandy Productions

Joryhebel Ginorio (Mary Lennox) – “The Secret Garden” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Madison Kauffman (Cinderella) – “Into the Woods” – Kokandy Productions

Will Koski (Lord Archibald Craven) – “The Secret Garden” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Julia Limoncelli (Addie Mill) – “The House Without a Christmas Tree” – Griffin Theatre Company

Tyler Anthony Smith (Hedwig) – “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” – Haven Theatre

Colette Todd (Desiree Armfeldt) – “A Little Night Music” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Karylin Veres (Lily Garland) – “On the Twentieth Century” – Blank Theatre Company

Kevin Webb (Baker) – “Into the Woods” – Kokandy Productions



PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – PLAY

Cereyna Jade Bougouneau (Charli) – “Judy's Life's Work” – Definition Theatre

Grant Carriker (Gregor Bazwald) – “A Bright Room Called Day” – Blank Theatre Company

Kason Chesky (Micah) – “The Totality of All Things” – Redtwist Theatre

Callahan Romen Crnich (Hal) – “Proof” – BlueBird Arts

Justice Ford (Lotte/Carmen) – “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” – The Artistic Home

Jodi Gage (Actor 1) – “Coronation” – Refracted Theatre Company

Robert Howard (Hedley) – “August Wilson's Seven Guitars” – City Lit Theater Company

Zachary Linnert (Felix Turner) – “The Normal Heart” – Redtwist Theatre

Stephanie Shum (Two) – “Dogs” – Red Theater

Jarvell Williams (Canewell) – “August Wilson's Seven Guitars” – City Lit Theater Company

Michael B. Woods (Macduff) – “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Invictus Theatre Company



PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – MUSICAL

Lexi Alioto (Susan) – “[Title of Show]” – PrideArts

Alicia Berneche (Letitia Peabody Primrose) – “On the Twentieth Century” – Blank Theatre Company

August Forman (Narrator/Mysterious Man) – “Into the Woods” – Kokandy Productions

Shea Hopkins (Cinderella's Prince, Wolf) – “Into the Woods” – Kokandy Productions

Dakota Hughes (Martha Sowerby) – “The Secret Garden” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Brennan Martinez (Lily Craven) – “The Secret Garden” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Shannon McEldowney (Heidi) – “[Title of Show]” – PrideArts

Maya Rowe (Charlotte Malcolm) – “A Little Night Music” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Anne Sheridan Smith (Beverly) – “The Mad Ones” – Blank Theatre Company

Kevin Webb (Carl–Magnus Malcolm) – “A Little Night Music” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre



PRODUCTION – SHORT RUN

“Cock” – Open Space Arts

“The Drowsy Chaperone” – Surging Films and Theatrics

“The Language Archive” – Edge of the Wood Theatre

“Light Switch” – Open Space Arts

“Pilot Island and Her Keepers” – The Impostors Theatre Co.

“The Smuggler” – Jackalope Theatre Company



DIRECTOR – SHORT RUN

Michael D. Graham – “Light Switch” – Open Space Arts

Stacey Lind – “The Language Archive” – Edge of the Wood Theatre

Billy Surges – “The Drowsy Chaperone” – Surging Films and Theatrics

Iraida Tapias – “The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon” – Water People Theatre

Wren Wesner – “Cock” – Open Space Arts



PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – SHORT RUN

Rebeca Alemán (Paulina) – “The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon” – Water People Theatre

Seth E. Harman (Man in Chair) – “The Drowsy Chaperone” – Surging Films and Theatrics

Philip Andrew Monnett (Henry) – “Light Switch” – Open Space Arts

Mafer Roussell (Helen of Troy) – “Juicio a Una Zorra” – Repertorio Latino Theater Company

Andrew Burden Swanson (Tim Finnegan) – “The Smuggler” – Jackalope Theatre Company

Phil Timberlake (Jacob Marley) – “Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol” – Lifeline Theatre



PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – SHORT RUN

Jeff Broitman (Resten) – “The Language Archive” – Edge of the Wood Theatre

Yahdina U–Deen (Grandma Betty) – “Beneath the Willow Tree” – Pulse Theatre Company

Sonya Robinson (W) – “Cock” – Open Space Arts

Ellen Shaw (Emma) – “The Language Archive” – Edge of the Wood Theatre



ARTISTIC SPECIALIZATION – SHORT RUN

Dominick Alesia (Original Music) – “Pilot Island and Her Keepers” – The Imposters Theatre Co.

Diane Fairchild (Lighting Design) – “Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol” – Lifeline Theatre

Madeline Felauer (Costume Design) – “The Golden Girls Meet the Skooby Don't Gang: The Mystery of the Haunted Bush” – Hell in a Handbag Productions

Tim Huggenberger (Choreography) – “The Drowsy Chaperone” – Surging Films and Theatrics

Stefan Roseen (Sound Design) – “Pilot Island and Her Keepers” – The Imposters Theatre Co.



SCENIC DESIGN

Rose Johnson – “Bottle Fly” – Redtwist Theatre

Manuel Ortiz – “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Invictus Theatre Company

Samantha Anna Rausch – “Proof”– BlueBird Arts

Kevin Rolfs – “Network” – Invictus Theatre Company

Kevin Rolfs – “Topdog/Underdog” – Invictus Theatre Company

Marvin Tate – “Rhinoceros” – Theatre Y



COSTUME DESIGN

Gregory Graham – “Coronation” – Refracted Theatre Company

Rachel Lambert – “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” – The Artistic Home

Lucy Elkin – “The Secret Garden” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Rachel S. Parent – “August Wilson's Seven Guitars” – City Lit Theater Company

Patti Roeder – “Murder in the Cathedral” – City Lit Theater Company



SOUND DESIGN

Ethan Korvne – “Coronation” – Refracted Theatre Company

Christopher Kriz – “The Singularity Play” – Jackalope Theatre Company

L.J. Luthringer – “The Tempest” – Idle Muse Theatre Company

Kimberly A. Sutton – “Rhinoceros” – Theatre Y

Petter Wahlbäck – “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Invictus Theatre Company



LIGHTING DESIGN

Garrett Bell – “Coronation” – Refracted Theatre Company

Keith Parham – “Attempts on Her Life” – TUTA Theatre

G “Max” Maxin IV – “Into the Woods” – Kokandy Productions

Hannah Wien – “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Invictus Theatre Company

Levi J. Wilkins – “The Secret Garden” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre



PROJECTION DESIGN

DJ Douglass – “Network” – Invictus Theatre Company

Abboye Lawrence – “Coronation” – Refracted Theatre Company

G. “Max” Maxin IV – “The House of Ideas” – City Lit Theater Company



MUSIC DIRECTION

Carolyn Brady – “Sondheim Tribute Review” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Carolyn Brady – “The Secret Garden” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Eugene Dizon – “A Little Night Music” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Heidi Joosten – “Alice by Heart” – Kokandy Productions

Aaron Kaplan – “On the Twentieth Century” – Blank Theatre Company

Nick Sula – “Into the Woods” – Kokandy Productions



ARTISTIC SPECIALIZATION

Violent Delights (Amber Wuttke & Jay Donley) (Fight Choreography) – “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Invictus Theatre Company

Jillian Leff (Fight Choreography) – “Die Hard 4 Your Luv” – Factory Theater

Ariana Miles, Evelyn Ryan and Nick Sula (Orchestrations) – “Into the Woods” – Kokandy Productions

Philip Seward (Original Music) – “Murder in the Cathedral” – City Lit Theater Company





