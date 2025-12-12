Cast Set for World Premiere of Alex Lubischer's PIVOT at Rivendell

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rivendell Theatre Ensemble has revealed the cast for the world premiere of Jeff Award winning playwright Alex Lubischer’s Pivot, directed by RTE Member Hallie Gordon, running February 11 – March 21, 2026, as part of Rivendell’s 30th Anniversary Season of new plays.

The cast features ensemble members Keith Kupferer (George), Tara Mallen (Anne), Ashley Neal (Kara), and Glenn Obrero (Doug) with David Stobbe (Levi /Fr. Matt/ Ryan).

The creative team includes Eric Slater* (Asst. Director), Jackie Penrod (Scenic Design), Janice Pytel* (Costume Design), Diane Fairchild* (Lighting Design), Joyce Ciesil (Sound Design), Andres Fiz* (Projections Design), Tanya Palmer* (Dramaturg), Kristi Martens (Production Stage Manager) and Pat Fries* (Artistic Producer).

*Denotes Rivendell Ensemble member

