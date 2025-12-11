Brightside Theatre To Present PHANTOM In Concert In January 2026

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BrightSide Theatre will launch its 2026 season with Phantom in Concert, featuring Maury Yeston’s score and Arthur Kopit’s book, beginning Friday, January 9, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at North Central College’s Madden Theatre.

The musical, based on Gaston Leroux’s The Phantom of the Opera, will be performed by a 16-member cast and a nine-piece orchestra, directed by Jeffrey Cass with music direction by Phil Videckis. The concert presentation will run through January 18.

Originally premiered in 1991, the Yeston–Kopit musical has been produced internationally and offers a reimagined take on the Phantom story, presenting a deeper examination of the character’s past through a score written by Yeston, whose work includes Titanic and Nine.

PHANTOM IN CONCERT

Caden Cole will lead the company as Erik, the Phantom, with Emily Lewis as Christine. Joe Moerschel will play Count Philippe de Chandon, and Julie Ann Kornak will appear as Carlotta. Michael Rivera will portray Gerard Carrière, with Stan Austin as Cholet and understudy for Carrière. Additional principal cast members include Michael John Lynch as Jean-Claude, Myles Mattsey as Inspector LeDoux, and Dana Vetter as Belladova and understudy for Christine.

The ensemble includes Matthew Andresen, Amy Arbizzani (also understudy for Carlotta), Michelle Bolliger (also understudy for Belladova), Jack Keilman (also understudy for LeDoux and Philippe), Juan Sedonio, Shaina Summerville, and SarahAnn Sutter.

TICKET INFORMATION

Performances will take place at Madden Theatre, North Central College, 171 Chicago Avenue, Naperville. Tickets are $37 for adults and $32 for students and seniors.

