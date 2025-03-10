The Dixon Theatre Reopens After $1.2 Million Renovation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Dixon Theatre officially reopened on Sunday, March 2, 2025, following a $1.2 million renovation that included extensive updates to its infrastructure and amenities. The theater’s return was marked by a performance of Spamilton, a satirical musical parodying Hamilton.

Renovations included repairs to the roof and brickwork, restoration of plaster and paint, updated restrooms, and the addition of new concession areas to improve patron convenience.

The Dixon Theatre, a landmark in the Sauk Valley region, has a long history as a cultural and entertainment venue. Built in 1922 on the site of the former Dixon Opera House, which was destroyed by fire in 1920, the theater was originally designed in an Italian Renaissance style by local architect William J. McAlpine. The building was constructed using fireproof materials, and its design included a large dome with a sky treatment, an orchestra pit, and a 1924 organ.

After serving as a movie theater for much of the 20th century, The Dixon closed in 1984. It reopened the following year under the stewardship of Dixon Theatre Renovation, Inc., and has since been a venue for live performances. In 2019, ownership transitioned to the Historic Dixon Theatre Group, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving and revitalizing the space.

The venue has scheduled 70 performances for the upcoming year. More information on upcoming shows and ticket sales is available at dixontheatre.com.

